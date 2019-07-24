Channels

T Plus has sold 339 of its small flats and a dozen of its tiniest abodes measuring 28 square feet. The project is located about 20 minutes' walk from the Tuen Mun subway station. Photo: SCMP/ Nora Tam
Business

Micro apartments are still popular because their rental yields top the average in Hong Kong’s notoriously costly housing market

  • A flat at The Garrison in Hong Kong’s Tai Wai that sold in July 2018 for HK$4.4 million (US$563,000) has been put on the market for rent at HK$13,500 per month, even before its owner took possession
  • The yield, at 3.7 per cent, tops returns on rental properties across the city, which stood at 2.63 per cent in May
Topic |   Micro-apartments
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

