T Plus has sold 339 of its small flats and a dozen of its tiniest abodes measuring 28 square feet. The project is located about 20 minutes' walk from the Tuen Mun subway station. Photo: SCMP/ Nora Tam
Micro apartments are still popular because their rental yields top the average in Hong Kong’s notoriously costly housing market
- A flat at The Garrison in Hong Kong’s Tai Wai that sold in July 2018 for HK$4.4 million (US$563,000) has been put on the market for rent at HK$13,500 per month, even before its owner took possession
- The yield, at 3.7 per cent, tops returns on rental properties across the city, which stood at 2.63 per cent in May
Topic | Micro-apartments
