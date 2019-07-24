Channels

Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak airport runway, on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong sells biggest plot of Kai Tak’s land at discount as city’s unrest drives investors to the sidelines and saps risk appetite

  • A consortium of three developers paid HK$12.74 billion for Area 4A Site 1, with the winning bid coming in below the low end of market valuation
  • The consortium comprises K. Wah International Holdings, Wheelock Properties and China Overseas Land & Investment
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Pearl Liu  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 5:50pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak airport runway, on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
A construction site at the former Kai Tak airport area. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Can Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport, take off as the city’s second business district?

  • Slow progress in infrastructure development could stall the ambitious project
  • Kai Tak will take 10-20 years to mature, experts say
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:34pm, 24 Jul, 2019

A construction site at the former Kai Tak airport area. Photo: Bloomberg
