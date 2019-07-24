Channels

Protesters outside Pacific Place, Admiralty, on July 21. Photo: Warton Li
Shopping mall owners take a drubbing in the stock market as Hong Kong protests damage confidence in retail sector

  • Swire Properties and Wharf Reic’s shares have declined the most since the huge rally on June 9 that kickstarted what has now been weeks of demonstrations punctuated by violent clashes with police
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:12pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Documents and stationery lie strewn on the floor in Legislative Council offices vandalised by protesters on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Letters

Beijing had no hand in pushing for Hong Kong extradition bill: but this is why protests will continue

  • The Hong Kong government initiated the bill to deal with the Taiwan murder case
  • In fact, Legco discussions on the rendition of suspects date back to 1998
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Letters  

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

