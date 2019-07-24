Protesters outside Pacific Place, Admiralty, on July 21. Photo: Warton Li
Shopping mall owners take a drubbing in the stock market as Hong Kong protests damage confidence in retail sector
- Swire Properties and Wharf Reic’s shares have declined the most since the huge rally on June 9 that kickstarted what has now been weeks of demonstrations punctuated by violent clashes with police
Documents and stationery lie strewn on the floor in Legislative Council offices vandalised by protesters on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing had no hand in pushing for Hong Kong extradition bill: but this is why protests will continue
- The Hong Kong government initiated the bill to deal with the Taiwan murder case
- In fact, Legco discussions on the rendition of suspects date back to 1998
