Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing Culture, the studio behind blockbuster movie ‘The Wandering Earth’, has said it expects to report a loss of 48-68 million yuan. Photo: Reuters
Business

Chinese film studios expected to report losses, face further decline as audiences cut spending amid economic slowdown

  • Box-office revenues across the country were down 2.7 per cent to 31 billion yuan in the first half
  • Attendance contracted by 93 million, a fall of 10 per cent year on year
Topic |   China economy
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing Culture, the studio behind blockbuster movie ‘The Wandering Earth’, has said it expects to report a loss of 48-68 million yuan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.