Beijing Culture, the studio behind blockbuster movie ‘The Wandering Earth’, has said it expects to report a loss of 48-68 million yuan. Photo: Reuters
Chinese film studios expected to report losses, face further decline as audiences cut spending amid economic slowdown
- Box-office revenues across the country were down 2.7 per cent to 31 billion yuan in the first half
- Attendance contracted by 93 million, a fall of 10 per cent year on year
