Home sales in the gambling hub, which sits off the coast of southern China, plunged 42.2 per cent in the first half from the same period a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg
Macau’s first-half home sales plunge as US-China trade war dampened sentiments among investors and developers
- Home sales in the gambling hub plunged 42.2 per cent in the first half from the same period a year earlier, said JLL quoting government figures
