Properties under construction in Huizhou in China's Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Business

Bankruptcies among Chinese developers are up by a half amid slowing economy, restrictions on borrowing

  • Home builders have found it harder and harder to access their traditional sources of credit as Beijing has clamped down on high debt levels
  • So far this year, 274 builders have filed for bankruptcy, a rise of 50 per cent from a year ago, according to the People's Court Daily
Topic | China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 8:15am, 26 Jul, 2019

Properties under construction in Huizhou in China's Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Kai Tak site 4C4 at the end of the runway of Hong Kong's former Kai Tak airport on 3 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Business

Chinese developers snap up discounted Kai Tak land as Hong Kong's mood for property sours amid protest rallies and trade war

  • China Resources Land and Poly Property Group won a tender for Kai Tak Area 4C Site 1
  • The winning bid of HK$12.9 billion missed market valuations, and was 8 per cent cheaper than an adjacent plot that sold in May
Topic | Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:46pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Kai Tak site 4C4 at the end of the runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport on 3 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
