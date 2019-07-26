Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s inventory of unsold residential property rises to a decade-high of 10,000 homes as trade war, protests deterred buyers
- The figure stood at 10,000 unsold homes at the end of the second quarter, 1,000 units more than the end of March
- The expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand and help rein in prices
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong