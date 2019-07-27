Golden Emperor Properties will next weekend launch Park Regent, a freehold condominium project in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Handout
Surge in Hongkongers seeking to move abroad over past two months, property consultants say
- Golden Emperor Properties says it expects to sell 3,000 Southeast Asian units to Hongkongers this year
- Survey finds more than two in five Hongkongers are planning to emigrate
Buyers had snapped up 130 units out of the 193 on offer at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Oma development as of 5pm on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Demand for Hong Kong developer Wing Tai’s Oma Oma project pushes residential property sales to ‘one of the best weekends this year’
- Wing Tai Properties receives 800 bids for 193 units at Oma Oma in Tuen Mun
- On Saturday, Wheelock Properties sold all 504 Grand Montara flats in Tseung Kwan O
