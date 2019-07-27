Channels

Golden Emperor Properties will next weekend launch Park Regent, a freehold condominium project in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Handout
Business

Surge in Hongkongers seeking to move abroad over past two months, property consultants say

  • Golden Emperor Properties says it expects to sell 3,000 Southeast Asian units to Hongkongers this year
  • Survey finds more than two in five Hongkongers are planning to emigrate
Topic |   International Property
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Jul, 2019

Buyers had snapped up 130 units out of the 193 on offer at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Oma development as of 5pm on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Demand for Hong Kong developer Wing Tai’s Oma Oma project pushes residential property sales to ‘one of the best weekends this year’

  • Wing Tai Properties receives 800 bids for 193 units at Oma Oma in Tuen Mun
  • On Saturday, Wheelock Properties sold all 504 Grand Montara flats in Tseung Kwan O
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 10:34pm, 30 Jun, 2019

