CapitaLand’s US$8.1 billion purchase of Ascendas-Singbridge from the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings ranked as the biggest deal in Asia excluding Japan in the first half. Photo: AFP
Business

Trade war thumps confidence, sending acquisition activity in Asia to a six-year low in the half, Mergermarket data shows

  • The value of mergers and acquisitions activity eased to US$241 billion in Asia excluding Japan in the first half, the lowest since 2013, according Mergermarket
  • China-related deals suffer by an even wider margin, dropping 44.7 per cent in the first half on year
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 9:53am, 28 Jul, 2019

CapitaLand’s US$8.1 billion purchase of Ascendas-Singbridge from the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings ranked as the biggest deal in Asia excluding Japan in the first half. Photo: AFP
Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Singapore’s economic downturn continues as US-China trade war wreaks havoc on Asia export hubs

  • The city state is considered to be a bellwether for the region and its trade malaise is indicative of weak demand elsewhere and bad news for China’s economy
  • Singapore’s total non-oil exports fell 17.3 per cent in June, adding to the surprise 3.4 per cent collapse in gross domestic product reported last week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
