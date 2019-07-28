CapitaLand’s US$8.1 billion purchase of Ascendas-Singbridge from the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings ranked as the biggest deal in Asia excluding Japan in the first half. Photo: AFP
Trade war thumps confidence, sending acquisition activity in Asia to a six-year low in the half, Mergermarket data shows
- The value of mergers and acquisitions activity eased to US$241 billion in Asia excluding Japan in the first half, the lowest since 2013, according Mergermarket
- China-related deals suffer by an even wider margin, dropping 44.7 per cent in the first half on year
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
CapitaLand’s US$8.1 billion purchase of Ascendas-Singbridge from the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings ranked as the biggest deal in Asia excluding Japan in the first half. Photo: AFP
Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s economic downturn continues as US-China trade war wreaks havoc on Asia export hubs
- The city state is considered to be a bellwether for the region and its trade malaise is indicative of weak demand elsewhere and bad news for China’s economy
- Singapore’s total non-oil exports fell 17.3 per cent in June, adding to the surprise 3.4 per cent collapse in gross domestic product reported last week
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP