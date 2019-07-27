Potential buyers queues for Sun Hung Kai Properties' 145 units at Park Yoho Napoli on 27 July 2019. Photo: SCMP / Edward Wong
Yuen Long clashes cast pall over Sun Hung Kai’s weekend home sales even as Great Eagle’s project drew buyers with cheaper prices
- Sun Hung Kai Properties managed to sell seven units out of 145 flats on offer at its Park Yoho Napoli project in Kam Tin, a mere 3 kilometres from Yuen Long, where police fired tear gas to disperse an estimated 100,000 protestors marching through the suburb
- Great Eagle sold 170 of 238 of its Ontolo apartments in Pak Shek Kok, reported sales agents, who expect the project to sell out by the day’s end
Topic | Hong Kong property
Buyers had snapped up 130 units out of the 193 on offer at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Oma development as of 5pm on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Demand for Hong Kong developer Wing Tai’s Oma Oma project pushes residential property sales to ‘one of the best weekends this year’
- Wing Tai Properties receives 800 bids for 193 units at Oma Oma in Tuen Mun
- On Saturday, Wheelock Properties sold all 504 Grand Montara flats in Tseung Kwan O
