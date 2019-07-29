A bronze sculpture of a bull, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo:Warton Li
US Federal Reserve rate cut could boost Hong Kong-listed bank shares, weigh on weaker property developers, experts say
- Local banks not likely to cut, making the top ones’ shares more attractive, experts say
- Hang Seng has been trading range-bound for more than a month, but may need bigger-than-expected cut to really rally
Topic | China stock market
China has a vast army of experienced, often elderly, individual stock market investors. They are often prone to overexcitement and making impulsive decisions. Photo: EPA
Is Star Market, Xi Jinping’s pet project to boost tech fundraising, just another casino for excitable stock market punters?
- Many small investors who chased early gains came unstuck when the frenzied rally that sent the shares skyrocketing ran out of steam
- After a week of unrestricted trading, strict limits on share-price movements kick in next week for the tech innovation board
