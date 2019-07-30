Channels

By tightening trust financing, the government wants to insure developers do not buy land at elevated prices. Photo: Reuters
Business

China’s top property developers to get bigger amid tightened funding, with mid and small firms forced to sell assets to survive

  • Two-thirds of China’s 100,000 property companies will vanish in about 10 years, economist says
  • Tightened trust financing to hit medium-sized companies the most, brokerage says
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

