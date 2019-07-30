A city commuter railway station in Bangkok. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been listed as the world’s richest monarch. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s king exempt from taxes on some properties
- Some of the king’s lands and establishments will now be exempt from taxes, according to new legislation
- Crown Property Bureau holds titles to 6,560 hectares of land, 40,000 rental contracts nationwide
Topic | International Property
A city commuter railway station in Bangkok. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been listed as the world’s richest monarch. Photo: AFP