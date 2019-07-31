Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Cullinan West II at Nam Cheong Station. Photo: Roy Issa
CK Asset, Sun Hung Kai compete for homebuyers’ cheques in Sham Shui Po, in a battle that can set the course for Hong Kong’s market
- CK Asset Holdings will start selling the 876-unit Seaside Sonata apartment complex in Sham Shui Po next month
- Sun Hung Kai Properties will launch the third phase of its 1,172-unit Cullinan West on top of the Nam Cheong subway station, in the same neighbourhood
Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s inventory of unsold residential property rises to a decade-high of 10,000 homes as trade war, protests deterred buyers
- The figure stood at 10,000 unsold homes at the end of the second quarter, 1,000 units more than the end of March
- The expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand and help rein in prices
