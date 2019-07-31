Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Cullinan West II at Nam Cheong Station. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

CK Asset, Sun Hung Kai compete for homebuyers’ cheques in Sham Shui Po, in a battle that can set the course for Hong Kong’s market

  • CK Asset Holdings will start selling the 876-unit Seaside Sonata apartment complex in Sham Shui Po next month
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties will launch the third phase of its 1,172-unit Cullinan West on top of the Nam Cheong subway station, in the same neighbourhood
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:29am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Cullinan West II at Nam Cheong Station. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong’s inventory of unsold residential property rises to a decade-high of 10,000 homes as trade war, protests deterred buyers

  • The figure stood at 10,000 unsold homes at the end of the second quarter, 1,000 units more than the end of March
  • The expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand and help rein in prices
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Lam Ka-sing  

Sandy Li  

Updated: 10:53pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.