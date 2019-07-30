Hangzhou has sold more land than any other mainland Chinese city since 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s New World Development takes advantage of Hangzhou land price curbs, wins plot for 9.8 billion yuan
- Hangzhou is selling land for as little as only 4 per cent above starting bids, as it works to keep prices down and cool its housing market
- Six sites sold on Monday did not reach their capped tender prices
Topic | China property
