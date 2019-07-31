Channels

Property analysts said the decline of lived-in home prices will accelerate in the coming months. Photo: SCMP
Business

Hong Kong’s index of used homes fell in June as trade war, public unrest combine to stop property market bull run

  • The price index of used homes fell to 393.7, according to the Rating and Valuation Department’s data
  • Analysts expect prices to continue dropping in the next few months, as civil unrest add to uncertainties, deterring buyers from committing to large purchases
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:25pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Protesters outside Pacific Place, Admiralty, on July 21. Photo: Warton Li
Business

Shopping mall owners take a drubbing in the stock market as Hong Kong protests damage confidence in retail sector

  • Swire Properties and Wharf Reic’s shares have declined the most since the huge rally on June 9 that kickstarted what has now been weeks of demonstrations punctuated by violent clashes with police
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Lam Ka-sing  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 11:07pm, 24 Jul, 2019

