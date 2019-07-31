Property analysts said the decline of lived-in home prices will accelerate in the coming months. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s index of used homes fell in June as trade war, public unrest combine to stop property market bull run
- The price index of used homes fell to 393.7, according to the Rating and Valuation Department’s data
- Analysts expect prices to continue dropping in the next few months, as civil unrest add to uncertainties, deterring buyers from committing to large purchases
Protesters outside Pacific Place, Admiralty, on July 21. Photo: Warton Li
Shopping mall owners take a drubbing in the stock market as Hong Kong protests damage confidence in retail sector
- Swire Properties and Wharf Reic’s shares have declined the most since the huge rally on June 9 that kickstarted what has now been weeks of demonstrations punctuated by violent clashes with police
