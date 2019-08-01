Victor Li took over as chairman of CK Asset Holdings last year after the retirement of his father, the well-known tycoon Li Ka-shing. Photo: Bloomberg
Victor Li’s CK Asset sees core profit rise 16 per cent thanks to strong property sales before market soured
- Hong Kong’s second largest developer said revenue rose 41 per cent to HK$34 billion in the first half of 2019
Topic | Hong Kong property
Victor Li took over as chairman of CK Asset Holdings last year after the retirement of his father, the well-known tycoon Li Ka-shing. Photo: Bloomberg