Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Victor Li took over as chairman of CK Asset Holdings last year after the retirement of his father, the well-known tycoon Li Ka-shing. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Victor Li’s CK Asset sees core profit rise 16 per cent thanks to strong property sales before market soured

  • Hong Kong’s second largest developer said revenue rose 41 per cent to HK$34 billion in the first half of 2019
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 6:48pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Victor Li took over as chairman of CK Asset Holdings last year after the retirement of his father, the well-known tycoon Li Ka-shing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.