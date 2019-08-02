Protesters face off with police in Ma On Shan after the arrest of pro-independence activist on August 2. Photo: Felix Wong
UBS slashes Hong Kong GDP forecast as trade war, protests weigh on city’s economy
- Swiss bank cuts forecast to 0.8 per cent from 2.4 per cent for 2019
- Downgrade came after GDP growth fell below expectations in second quarter
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Demonstrators hold umbrellas and illuminated smartphone flashlight during a financial workers’ ‘flash mob’ protest at Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Emails, WhatApp doing the rounds of the Big Four accounting firms urge staff to join citywide strike
- The anonymous notices sent via email and WhatsApp call on employees of KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC to strike on Monday and “stand for Hong Kong”
Topic | Hong Kong protests
