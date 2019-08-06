Channels

The lease extension granted to Hong Kong Disneyland for a term of 100 years is an example of the type of land policy that can help reassure foreign investors, writes executive director and head of valuation and professional services at Knight Frank, Alnwick Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alnwick Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Alnwick Chan

Hong Kong needs to speed up the land lease renewal process to help foster calm amid countdown to 2047

  • Land leases expiring between 2024 and 2030 should be brought under review from next year
  • Addressing lease issues early will help boost confidence amid escalating political crisis
Alnwick Chan

Alnwick Chan  

Updated: 12:25pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Residential buildings in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po. Photo: Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong & China

Property buyers snap up Great Eagle Holdings’ flats in Tai Po even as two simultaneous rallies rattle Hong Kong’s nerves

  • Great Eagle Holdings sold 120 flats of the 124 units on offer at Ontol in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po as at 7pm, sales agents said
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:54am, 4 Aug, 2019

