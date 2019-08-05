Channels

Residential homes under construction sit next to completed homes in this aerial photograph taken over Ashford, UK on July 22, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

UK builders envision skills shortage when foreign labour takes a hike after Brexit

  • UK construction companies worry immigration clampdown after Brexit will crimp access to skilled labour, as almost half of builders are non-UK nationals
  • The sector will need to recruit and train 31,600 workers every year for the next three years just to keep up with demand, industry body says
Topic |   UK economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:00pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Residential homes under construction sit next to completed homes in this aerial photograph taken over Ashford, UK on July 22, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
