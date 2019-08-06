With its world-famous chimneys and iconic building status, Battersea Power Station is one of the projects in London betting on the British capital's attractions to boost sales and prices. Photo: Handout
London property developments expect proximity to famous landmarks will boost sales, prices
- Greenwich Peninsula, Marylebone Square and Battersea Power Station bank on iconic buildings and addresses to attract buyers
- Buyers from Hong Kong, mainland China like to have landmarks nearby, property agent says
Topic | New World Development
