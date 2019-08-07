Channels

Billion Development’s The Aurora in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Business

Billion Development prices Tsuen Wan project at 10 per cent discount to lived-in homes as Hong Kong’s property market reels from protests

  • Prices of Billion Development’s new flats at The Aurora are the cheapest in Tsuen Wan in a decade
  • But Anthony Poon, director of sales and marketing at Billion Development, says he is not worried by market conditions and expects situation to stabilise soon
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 6:46am, 7 Aug, 2019

Potential homebuyers visit the showroom of the The Vantage, a Henderson Land Development, on March 9, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong & China

Henderson Land takes the lead as Hong Kong’s biggest builder of micro flats, beating other developers by wide margin

  • Henderson Land sold 351 micro flats in Hong Kong during the first six months of the year, more that any other developer
  • Sales generated US$213 million in revenue for the developer
Topic |   Henderson Land
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 5:09pm, 1 Aug, 2019

