The sale of a prime plot on the runway of Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport, which fell through in June, will become the first plot to see revised tender rules. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government doubles deposit for land tenders to HK$50 million after Goldin’s abandoned Kai Tak sale
- The new deposit amount of HK$50 million applies to land valued at HK$400 million or more
- Rule comes into effect immediately
Topic | Hong Kong property
