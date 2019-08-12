Hong Kong protesters taking a break outside a closed real property agent during a rally in Hong Kong on 3 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sun Hung Kai, MTR defer sale of 1,172-flat Cullinan West III project as Hong Kong’s protest rallies take their toll on market mood
- Cullinan West III, comprising 1,172 apartments atop the Nam Cheong subway station, is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019
- MTR and Sun Hung Kai are not the only developers to be pushing back their launch dates, as 4,000 flats in 11 uncompleted projects with presale approvals have yet to go on the market
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong protesters taking a break outside a closed real property agent during a rally in Hong Kong on 3 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Potential buyers queues for Sun Hung Kai Properties' 145 units at Park Yoho Napoli on 27 July 2019. Photo: SCMP / Edward Wong
Yuen Long clashes cast pall over Sun Hung Kai’s weekend home sales even as Great Eagle’s project drew buyers with cheaper prices
- Sun Hung Kai Properties managed to sell seven units out of 145 flats on offer at its Park Yoho Napoli project in Kam Tin, a mere 3km from Yuen Long, where police fired tear gas to disperse an estimated 100,000 protesters marching through the suburb
- Great Eagle sold all of the 238 flats at its Ontolo project in Pak Shek Kok, sales agents said
Topic | Hong Kong property
Potential buyers queues for Sun Hung Kai Properties' 145 units at Park Yoho Napoli on 27 July 2019. Photo: SCMP / Edward Wong