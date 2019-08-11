Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s Central business district. The prices of some of the seven gold-backed ETFs listed in Hong Kong and China have hit new highs. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese investors tap bullion rally, lift gold exchange-traded funds’ assets to six-year high

  • Returns beat those of passive funds tracking equities and fixed-income indices
  • In Hong Kong, all four gold-backed ETFs take top spots as funds with highest returns
Topic |   Investing
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s Central business district. The prices of some of the seven gold-backed ETFs listed in Hong Kong and China have hit new highs. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.