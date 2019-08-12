Aerial view of the Kai Tak Sports Park under construction in Kowloon Bay on 16 June 2018. Photo: SCMP/Roy Issa
Far East picks up the smallest land plot at Kai Tak at discount, as public unrest deters developers from long-term investments
- Far East Consortium has won the tender for the commercial plot next to the Kai Tak Sports Park at a discount to valuers’ expectations
- Far East will pay HK$2.45 billion, or HK$7,100 per square foot, for the plot
Topic | Hong Kong property
Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng
Hong Kong’s property buyers are rushing for the sidelines to wait out city’s festering political crisis and almost-daily protest rallies
- Sales of lived-in homes will fall 35.5 per cent to a five-month low in July, with the transacted value dropping by 33.7 per cent, according to a forecast by Centaline
- Even the flipping of car-parking space, a unique short-term speculation in Hong Kong, fell by 52.4 per cent this month to fewer than 600 lots, Midland Realty said
Topic | Hong Kong protests
