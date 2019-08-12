Channels

Aerial view of the Kai Tak Sports Park under construction in Kowloon Bay on 16 June 2018. Photo: SCMP/Roy Issa
Business

Far East picks up the smallest land plot at Kai Tak at discount, as public unrest deters developers from long-term investments

  • Far East Consortium has won the tender for the commercial plot next to the Kai Tak Sports Park at a discount to valuers’ expectations
  • Far East will pay HK$2.45 billion, or HK$7,100 per square foot, for the plot
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 6:40pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng
Business

Hong Kong’s property buyers are rushing for the sidelines to wait out city’s festering political crisis and almost-daily protest rallies

  • Sales of lived-in homes will fall 35.5 per cent to a five-month low in July, with the transacted value dropping by 33.7 per cent, according to a forecast by Centaline
  • Even the flipping of car-parking space, a unique short-term speculation in Hong Kong, fell by 52.4 per cent this month to fewer than 600 lots, Midland Realty said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 3:02am, 23 Jul, 2019

