Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Higher deposit for land sales will add pressure on small firms, tightening the big developers’ grip on Hong Kong’s land supply
- Only 14 of the 112 development parcels sold in Hong Kong since the 2015 financial year changed hands for less than HK$400 million
- Nine of the 10 largest land deals occurred since 2017, underscoring how the financial scale of the property game has shifted in favour of the big developers
Topic | Property policies
Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan