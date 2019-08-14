Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

Higher deposit for land sales will add pressure on small firms, tightening the big developers’ grip on Hong Kong’s land supply

  • Only 14 of the 112 development parcels sold in Hong Kong since the 2015 financial year changed hands for less than HK$400 million
  • Nine of the 10 largest land deals occurred since 2017, underscoring how the financial scale of the property game has shifted in favour of the big developers
Topic |   Property policies
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 7:05am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak runway site on 31 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.