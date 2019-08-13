Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A tourist in front of the electronic board showing cancelled flights at the Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok on August 12, 2019, as anti-government protesters occupied the airport, forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of outbound and inbound flights. Graffiti by protesters were scribbled in the right-hand corner. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Business

Planes, trains and an extra night in Chinatown as four reporters find their way back to Hong Kong amid flight disruptions at airport

  • Hong Kong’s airport authority on Monday suspended all outbound and inbound flights, affecting hundreds of planes, after thousands of protesters occupied the airport terminal
  • Service resumed gradually on Tuesday morning, as airlines worked their way through the backlog
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Pearl Liu  

Viola Zhou  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 5:19pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tourist in front of the electronic board showing cancelled flights at the Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok on August 12, 2019, as anti-government protesters occupied the airport, forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of outbound and inbound flights. Graffiti by protesters were scribbled in the right-hand corner. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks blog: Hang Seng Index drops to its lowest level since January 3

  • No imminent recovery for Hang Seng as poor earnings worsen decline, Geo Securities says 
  • Shanghai Composite, CSI 300 swing to losses 

 

 

 

SCMP

Louise Moon  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 4:24pm, 13 Aug, 2019

SCMP

Louise Moon  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 4:24pm, 13 Aug, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.