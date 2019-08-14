Channels

Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
CK Asset postpones sale of luxury flats estimated to cost more than US$12.7 million citing social turmoil

  • The developer said that it would find it tough to sell the luxury residential project in Hong Kong’s upmarket Mid-Levels district
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Aug, 2019

Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lisbon’s immigrant investor programme has attracted 4.6 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in investment since its unveiling in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
Portugal’s golden visa programme ‘swamped’ by inquiries from Hongkongers seeking alternative residence and a safe haven

  • International property advisers say they’ve seen a surge in interest from Hongkongers regarding Portugal’s investor immigrant programme
  • Portugal’s low cost of living, Mediterranean climate, rich history and high standard of safety seen as attractive ‘drawcards’ for Hongkongers, analysts say
Topic |   European Union
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:01am, 13 Aug, 2019

Lisbon’s immigrant investor programme has attracted 4.6 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in investment since its unveiling in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
