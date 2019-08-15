Channels

Traditional residential area in Shanghai shortly before the demolition of the shikumen homes to make way for modern apartment buildings, such as those seen in the background, on August 19, 2018. Photo: SCMP
China’s July home price cools, as escalating trade war and slowest economic growth in decades send shivers through property market

  • The average cost of a new home rose by 0.59 per cent in July, marking the slowest increment in five months, while increases were recorded in only 61 of 70 cities being monitored
  • June’s growth was 0.66 per cent while prices grew 0.71 per cent in May, according to calculations based on the National Bureau of Statistics data
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 12:16pm, 15 Aug, 2019

A worker walks towards residential buildings under construction in Qingdao, China, on May 8, 2018. Upgraded property curbs have hit sales in the northern mainland city. Photo: Bloomberg
Qingdao flat prices cut by 5 per cent as city heeds warning of China’s top decision-making body

  • Agents say builders will have to offer steeper discounts as buyers wait on the sidelines to woo buyers in a tightening market
  • Data from Qingdao’s real estate registry shows sales in July fell 12 per cent compared to the previous month
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 8:05am, 7 Aug, 2019

A worker walks towards residential buildings under construction in Qingdao, China, on May 8, 2018. Upgraded property curbs have hit sales in the northern mainland city. Photo: Bloomberg
