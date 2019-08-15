A woman attempts to navigate through a crowd of anti-government protesters inside the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport, on Monday. The protests forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights over two days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong airport shutdown was necessary as the situation left management with no other choice, Allan Zeman says
- The Airport Authority board member said that the decision to close the hub was taken by management and the board members were appraised of the situation via a website for members
- Zeman said the airport’s reputation, built over so many years, has been damaged
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
