As many as 8,900 buyers registered for 354 apartments at The Aurora offered by Billion Development & Project Management in Tsuen Wan on August 17. Photo: David Wong
Buyers shrug off Hong Kong rallies to snap up Aurora flats in Tsuen Wan, offered at 10 per cent discount to the neighbourhood
- Billion Development & Project Management sold 300 flats, or 85 per cent of the 354 flats on offer at The Aurora in Tsuen Wan
- Prices start at HK$17,558 per square foot, or HK$3.81 million (US$485,720) for a 217-square foot (20 square metre) flat, almost 10 per cent cheaper than prevailing prices in the neighbourhood
Police fire tear gas to protesters in Admiralty during a protest to demand authorities scrapping a proposed extradition bill at Harcourt Road in Hong Kong on 12 June 2019. Photo: SCMP/K Y Cheng
Hong Kong’s property buyers are rushing for the sidelines to wait out city’s festering political crisis and almost-daily protest rallies
- Sales of lived-in homes will fall 35.5 per cent to a five-month low in July, with the transacted value dropping by 33.7 per cent, according to a forecast by Centaline
- Even the flipping of car-parking space, a unique short-term speculation in Hong Kong, fell by 52.4 per cent this month to fewer than 600 lots, Midland Realty said
