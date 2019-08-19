Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Causeway Bay retail landlord offers to cut rent by 44 per cent as Prada closes flagship store next year amid dwindling foot traffic
- Prada will close its 15,000-square foot store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street, for which it pays HK$9 million a month, when its seven-year lease expires in June 2020, according to its landlord Early Light Group
- Francis Choi Chee Ming, the Hong Kong toy billionaire and owner of Early Light, is amenable to cutting the rent at Plaza 2000 by 44 per cent, his spokesman said
Topic | Retailing
Anti-extradition bill protesters flood Causeway Bay on June 16, 2019. The frequent protests in the area over the past two months has affected the sales of shopping centre operators like Hysan Development. Photo: Winson Wong
Hysan Development, the biggest landlord in Causeway Bay, feels the brunt of protests, expects July sales drop in ‘early teens’
- The operator of Hysan Place and Lee Theatre shopping centres expects its tenants to adopt a wait-and-see attitude before they sign new leases
Topic | Hong Kong property
