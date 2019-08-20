Advertisement
Advertisement
Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Chiu Kam-kuen
‘Smart’ technology could get cars off the roads in Hong Kong and into parking spaces faster
- Drivers cruising around to find parking spaces adds to Hong Kong’s traffic problem
- Robots, ‘smart’ Apps could help drivers get their vehicles off the streets quickly
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.