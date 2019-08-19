A map illustrating China's One Belt, One Road megaproject is displayed at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on January 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Sinopec Engineering, tasked to deliver on Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, thinks it can win Bangladesh project
- Expansion would triple South Asia nation’s annual refining capacity
- South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa are key markets where Sinopec Engineering wants to expand
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
A map illustrating China's One Belt, One Road megaproject is displayed at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on January 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters