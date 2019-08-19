Channels

Copenhagen along the Nyhavn Canal. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Bank in Denmark will pay you to take out a mortgage. Yes, that’s right

  • Years of easing by central banks hacked away at interest rates around world
  • Borrowing costs are at or near rock-bottom in many major world markets
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Copenhagen along the Nyhavn Canal. Photo: Shutterstock
Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

Causeway Bay retail landlord offers to cut rent by 44 per cent as Prada closes flagship store next year amid dwindling foot traffic

  • Prada will close its 15,000-square foot store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street, for which it pays HK$9 million a month, when its seven-year lease expires in June 2020, according to its landlord Early Light Group
  • Francis Choi Chee Ming, the Hong Kong toy billionaire and owner of Early Light, is amenable to cutting the rent at Plaza 2000 by 44 per cent, his spokesman said
Topic |   Retailing
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Aug, 2019

Prada's flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
