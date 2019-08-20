Pangu Tower, a high-rise office building north of the 4th Ring Road, is pictured in Beijing on August 15, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Dragon’s head building in Beijing, once owned by fugitive Guo Wengui, sells at big discount
- Pangu Plaza Tower 5 houses a luxury hotel and IBM China’s office next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in the Chinese capital
- The 39-storey tower was put on the auction block for a starting price of 5.18 billion yuan and valued at 7.92 billion yuan, about half the average price of comparable Grade A offices in the neighbourhood
