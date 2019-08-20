Channels

Estate and rental agents' boards are pictured on a residential street in Hackney, east London on August 9, 2019. Photo: Agence-France Presse
‘Brexit fatigue’ spurs buying and selling of London homes, leading to asking prices posting their first annual increase in two years

  • New seller prices were up 1.3 per cent from a year earlier
  • August saw the largest number of sales nationwide in four years
Updated: 1:44pm, 20 Aug, 2019

A post-Brexit ‘Boris boom’? Stimulus, the pound beating expectations and a possible EU deal may make it happen

  • Britain is an important enough trading partner for the EU to work out a late deal, much as it once did with Greece
  • Furthermore, Britain looks like it’s taking the gloves off and getting ready to spend big
Updated: 3:05am, 30 Jul, 2019

