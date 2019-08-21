Shenzhen was one of only six Chinese cities in a 70-city survey that saw home prices stay the same in July, while 61 cities saw prices rise. Photo: Bloomberg
China home buyers wait for better deals as developers see big drop in contracted sales in July amid economic slowdown
- China’s top 100 developers see contracted sales fall dramatically in July – but will prices fall as well?
- ‘People are worried about their jobs,’ and reluctant to buy, one analyst said
Topic | China property
A traditional residential area in Shanghai, shortly before the demolition of the shikumen homes to make way for modern apartment buildings, on August 19, 2018. Photo: SCMP
China’s July home prices cool, as escalating trade war and slowest economic growth in decades send shivers through property market
- The average cost of a new home rose by 0.59 per cent in July, marking the slowest increment in five months, while increases were recorded in only 61 of 70 cities being monitored
- June’s growth was 0.66 per cent while prices grew 0.71 per cent in May, according to calculations based on the National Bureau of Statistics data
