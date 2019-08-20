Channels

Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving, claiming arrested protesters were being taken away on 3 August 2019. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
Business

More banks are predicting Hong Kong’s home prices to decline, as persistent public unrest sours moods and crimp transactions

  • Home prices may drop by 10 per cent through March 2020 as Hong Kong’s economy shrinks this year, said Morgan Stanley, the first bank to predict a contraction in the city’s economy
  • Prices may drop by as much as 30 per cent next year, in the worst of three economic scenarios outlined by DBS
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 2:10pm, 20 Aug, 2019

A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong & China

Missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s relatives sell Causeway Bay shop for a massive 31 per cent loss

  • Unit in Causeway Place shopping centre was owned by the Chinese billionaire’s sister and brother-in-law
  • Shop bought in 2013 for HK$26.23 million was sold on Thursday for a loss of HK$8.23 million
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:08am, 17 Aug, 2019

