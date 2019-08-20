Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving, claiming arrested protesters were being taken away on 3 August 2019. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
More banks are predicting Hong Kong’s home prices to decline, as persistent public unrest sours moods and crimp transactions
- Home prices may drop by 10 per cent through March 2020 as Hong Kong’s economy shrinks this year, said Morgan Stanley, the first bank to predict a contraction in the city’s economy
- Prices may drop by as much as 30 per cent next year, in the worst of three economic scenarios outlined by DBS
Topic | Hong Kong property
Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving, claiming arrested protesters were being taken away on 3 August 2019. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s relatives sell Causeway Bay shop for a massive 31 per cent loss
- Unit in Causeway Place shopping centre was owned by the Chinese billionaire’s sister and brother-in-law
- Shop bought in 2013 for HK$26.23 million was sold on Thursday for a loss of HK$8.23 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images