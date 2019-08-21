From left, Marie Ranc and Jerome Carlier of roast chicken takeaway La Rotisserie at one of their shops in Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan district. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Hong Kong restaurateurs develop taste for takeaway shops, avoid setting up dine-in premises to cope with rising rents
- Sales of takeaway food and drinks grew 5.3 per cent year on year in second quarter, faster than regular restaurants, according to government data
- Takeaway shops popular, but they have not yet become the mainstream, Midland Realty says
