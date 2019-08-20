Channels

The increase in China Vanke’s interim profit comes amid a cooling in China’s frenzied housing market. Photo: Zheng Yangpeng
China Vanke, country’s second-largest property firm, reports about 30 per cent increase in first-half profit

  • Net profit for six months ending June 30 rises to 11.84 billion yuan from 9.12 billion yuan last year
  • Company’s total revenue for the period increases by 32.9 per cent to 139.3 billion yuan
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu  

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 10:31pm, 20 Aug, 2019

