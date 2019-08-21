Henderson Land Development offer 246 units at The Vantage for sale to prospective buyers at the Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on 9 March 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
Henderson posts second straight drop in interim revenue, as one of Hong Kong’s largest developers falls victim to real estate slump
- Turnover fell 38 per cent to HK$8.12 billion in the six months ended June, while first-half underlying profit, excluding revaluation gains on investment properties, dropped to HK$6.7 billion
- Revenue from real estate sales plunged 68 per cent to HK$2.7 billion
Henderson Land takes the lead as Hong Kong’s biggest builder of micro flats, beating other developers by wide margin
- Henderson Land sold 351 micro flats in Hong Kong during the first six months of the year, more that any other developer
- Sales generated US$213 million in revenue for the developer
