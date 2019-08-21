Channels

Henderson Land Development offer 246 units at The Vantage for sale to prospective buyers at the Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on 9 March 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
Business

Henderson posts second straight drop in interim revenue, as one of Hong Kong’s largest developers falls victim to real estate slump

  • Turnover fell 38 per cent to HK$8.12 billion in the six months ended June, while first-half underlying profit, excluding revaluation gains on investment properties, dropped to HK$6.7 billion
  • Revenue from real estate sales plunged 68 per cent to HK$2.7 billion
Topic |   Henderson Land
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

21 Aug, 2019

Potential homebuyers visit the showroom of the The Vantage, a Henderson Land Development, on March 9, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong & China

Henderson Land takes the lead as Hong Kong’s biggest builder of micro flats, beating other developers by wide margin

  • Henderson Land sold 351 micro flats in Hong Kong during the first six months of the year, more that any other developer
  • Sales generated US$213 million in revenue for the developer
Topic |   Henderson Land
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

1 Aug, 2019

