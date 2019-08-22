A property sales centre in Zhongshan, in China’s southern Guangdong province. The slowdown in property sales will put significant pressure on China’s economy. Photo: Pearl Liu
Evergrande, Country Garden among Chinese developers cutting prices to boost sales, further weighing down sluggish economy
- Property sector contributes 25 per cent of China’s domestic economic output, according to Moody’s
- 2019 likely to see close to zero growth in the country’s new home sales, Oxford Economics says
Topic | China property
