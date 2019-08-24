Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Nevs 93 production line. The company did not provide details about its first electric vehicle, which went into production on June 29. Photo: Handout
Business

Evergrande Health unveils launch date for electric vehicle developed with Koenigsegg, to invest 6 billion yuan in project despite first-half loss

  • Reports loss of 1.98 billion yuan for the six months to June 30
  • Company says it has invested 14 billion yuan in developing next-generation electric vehicle
Topic |   Electric cars
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Nevs 93 production line. The company did not provide details about its first electric vehicle, which went into production on June 29. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.