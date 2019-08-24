The Nevs 93 production line. The company did not provide details about its first electric vehicle, which went into production on June 29. Photo: Handout
Evergrande Health unveils launch date for electric vehicle developed with Koenigsegg, to invest 6 billion yuan in project despite first-half loss
- Reports loss of 1.98 billion yuan for the six months to June 30
- Company says it has invested 14 billion yuan in developing next-generation electric vehicle
Topic | Electric cars
