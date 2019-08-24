Potential buyers queuing up for flats of Billion Development & Project Management's project The Aurora. Photo: Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers snap up Billion Development’s Aurora flats in Tsuen Wan, attracted by lowest prices in neighbourhood
- Billion Development & Project Management sold all 216 apartments offered in the second batch of The Aurora complex
- Up to 70 per cent of the buyers were owner-occupiers in their 20s and 30s, agents said
Topic | Hong Kong property
As many as 8,900 buyers registered for 354 apartments at The Aurora offered by Billion Development & Project Management in Tsuen Wan on August 17. Photo: David Wong
Buyers shrug off Hong Kong rallies to snap up Aurora flats in Tsuen Wan, offered at 10 per cent discount to the neighbourhood
- Billion Development & Project Management sold all 354 flats on offer at The Aurora in Tsuen Wan, for a total sales value of HK$2.83 billion
- Prices start at HK$17,558 per square foot, or HK$3.81 million (US$485,720) for a 217-square foot (20 square metre) flat, almost 10 per cent cheaper than prevailing prices in the neighbourhood
As many as 8,900 buyers registered for 354 apartments at The Aurora offered by Billion Development & Project Management in Tsuen Wan on August 17. Photo: David Wong