Potential buyers queuing up for flats of Billion Development & Project Management's project The Aurora. Photo: Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers snap up Billion Development’s Aurora flats in Tsuen Wan, attracted by lowest prices in neighbourhood

  • Billion Development & Project Management sold all 216 apartments offered in the second batch of The Aurora complex
  • Up to 70 per cent of the buyers were owner-occupiers in their 20s and 30s, agents said
Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:06pm, 24 Aug, 2019

Buyers shrug off Hong Kong rallies to snap up Aurora flats in Tsuen Wan, offered at 10 per cent discount to the neighbourhood

  • Billion Development & Project Management sold all 354 flats on offer at The Aurora in Tsuen Wan, for a total sales value of HK$2.83 billion
  • Prices start at HK$17,558 per square foot, or HK$3.81 million (US$485,720) for a 217-square foot (20 square metre) flat, almost 10 per cent cheaper than prevailing prices in the neighbourhood
Pearl Liu  

Updated: 11:52pm, 17 Aug, 2019

