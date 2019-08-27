Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, one of the oldest golf clubs in the Philippines, boasts two 18-hole championship courses in the Philippines. Photo: Handout
Business

Luxury flats in Greater Manila town called Wak Wak aimed at Chinese, other wealthy buyers

  • Shang Residences at Wack Wack will have views of one of the oldest golf courses in the Philippines
  • Location and amenities including saunas and yoga studio expected to appeal to wealthy investors
Topic |   The Philippines
EdgeProp

EdgeProp  

Updated: 1:30pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, one of the oldest golf clubs in the Philippines, boasts two 18-hole championship courses in the Philippines. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.