Residential buildings in Shenzhen, which is one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Prospective homebuyers enticed off sidelines in Shenzhen after Beijing picks it as new special economic zone

  • Total new-home sales jumped 10 per cent last weekend
  • Homebuyers hope city’s new special status will translate into a big run-up in their investment
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 9:09am, 28 Aug, 2019

Will Hong Kong keep its pace among key bay area cities? Illustration: SCMP
Politics

Will Hong Kong anti-government protests ruin city’s role in Beijing’s Greater Bay Area plan? Depends on whom you ask

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Do Beijing’s plans to boost various sectors in Shenzhen signal that the tech hub, with a bigger GDP than its formerly dominant neighbour, could take the lead amid the unrest?
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 8:50am, 28 Aug, 2019

