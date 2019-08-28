Residential buildings in Shenzhen, which is one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Roy Issa
Prospective homebuyers enticed off sidelines in Shenzhen after Beijing picks it as new special economic zone
- Total new-home sales jumped 10 per cent last weekend
- Homebuyers hope city’s new special status will translate into a big run-up in their investment
Topic | China property
Will Hong Kong keep its pace among key bay area cities? Illustration: SCMP
Will Hong Kong anti-government protests ruin city’s role in Beijing’s Greater Bay Area plan? Depends on whom you ask
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- Do Beijing’s plans to boost various sectors in Shenzhen signal that the tech hub, with a bigger GDP than its formerly dominant neighbour, could take the lead amid the unrest?
Topic | Hong Kong protests
