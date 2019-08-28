Channels

Old and new buildings stand side by side at Alibeykoy district in Istanbul. Turkey has reduced the investment to US$250,000 in the country’s real estate to acquire its citizenship. Photo: AFP
Turkey’s US$250,000 citizenship by investment scheme seems like a bargain as lira’s value plunges

  • Hyperlink Immigration Consulting is facilitating the investment programme
  • It said it was willing to buy back property from investors should its value fall after three years
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 9:27am, 28 Aug, 2019

Old and new buildings stand side by side at Alibeykoy district in Istanbul. Turkey has reduced the investment to US$250,000 in the country's real estate to acquire its citizenship. Photo: AFP
Lisbon’s immigrant investor programme has attracted 4.6 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in investment since its unveiling in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
Portugal’s golden visa programme ‘swamped’ by inquiries from Hongkongers seeking alternative residence and a safe haven

  • International property advisers say they’ve seen a surge in interest from Hongkongers regarding Portugal’s investor immigrant programme
  • Portugal’s low cost of living, Mediterranean climate, rich history and high standard of safety seen as attractive ‘drawcards’ for Hongkongers, analysts say
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:01am, 13 Aug, 2019

Lisbon's immigrant investor programme has attracted 4.6 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in investment since its unveiling in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
