A securities company in Beijing. A weak yuan is still weighing on the mainland Chinese market, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
China stocks weighed down by financials and utilities, while health care shares offer respite to Hong Kong markets
- Hang Seng Index, seesaws between gains and losses, closes 0.3 per cent up at 25,703.5
- In China, the CSI 300 index closes 0.3 per cent lower at 3,790.19, the Shanghai Composite Index falls 0.1 per cent to 2,890.92
Stocks
